Four Leeds United stars in Championship Team of the Week alongside Sunderland, Leicester City & Ipswich men - gallery

Leeds United claimed an emphatic win over Millwall on Sunday afternoon

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 18th Sep 2023, 10:24 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 10:29 BST

Leeds United made it back-to-back Championship away wins on Sunday with a stellar 3-0 success over Millwall in London.

Joel Piroe’s double put the Whites 2-0 up before Georginio Rutter’s thumping finish wrapped up three points for Daniel Farke’s side which moved them up to 10th and just two points adrift of Birmingham City in sixth.

“I’m proud of my guys today because I’ve played here several times at The Den, I know it’s an unbelievably tough place to come,” said Farke. “You have to be on it and it was a pretty complex performance. There are periods of the game where you have to show some steel and reliance. You have to be there and show these qualities because you can’t win all these long balls and all these long throw ins and sometimes they’ll have a corner kick.

“It is so difficult, you have to dig in and give your life in these moments and also to stay cool and mentally strong and wait for the moments where you can let your qualities shine and that’s what we did today. To return back from such a tough place with a clean sheet to the dressing room and to score three goals is pretty amazing.”

The emphatic nature of the victory has saw four Leeds men selected in WhoScored’s latest Championship Team of the Week. Bristol City, Ipswich Town, Leicester City, Huddersfield Town, Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff City and Sunderland are also represented.

The goalkeeper made three saves at Millwall to help his side to victory and make it consecutive Championship clean sheets.

The goalkeeper made three saves at Millwall to help his side to victory and make it consecutive Championship clean sheets.

The Leicester City defender played the full game as the Foxes won 4-1 at Southampton. He made five tackles and five clearances in a solid display.

The Leicester City defender played the full game as the Foxes won 4-1 at Southampton. He made five tackles and five clearances in a solid display.

Produced a strong defensive display as Ipswich won 1-0 at Sheffield Wednesday. He won five aerial duels, made five interceptions and a mammoth 13 clearances.

Produced a strong defensive display as Ipswich won 1-0 at Sheffield Wednesday. He won five aerial duels, made five interceptions and a mammoth 13 clearances.

Played his part as Bristol City drew 0-0 with West Brom. Eight aerial duels won, along with five clearances, two tackles and two blocks.

Played his part as Bristol City drew 0-0 with West Brom. Eight aerial duels won, along with five clearances, two tackles and two blocks.

