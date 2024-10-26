New Leeds United face appearance amid Whites changes at Bristol City with defender and winger call
Whites boss Daniel Farke has named his Leeds United team and bench for Saturday lunchtime's Championship clash at Bristol City.
Farke named an unchanged team for the third game running for Tuesday night's 2-1 win at home to Watford but Largie Ramazani and Junior Firpo are now unavailable for today's clash against the Robins.
Ramazani suffered an ankle injury and is now facing between four to six weeks out whilst Firpo picked up a fifth booking of the season against the Hornets, resulting in a one match ban.
Ramazani is replaced by Dan James whilst Sam Byram takes the place of Firpo at left back.
Leeds also completed a new signing this week via the arrival of midfielder Josuha Guilavogui as a free agent and Farke confirmed at Friday's pre-match press conference that the 34-year-old former France international was available for this weekend's game.
Guilavogui now makes the bench which still features young midfielder Charlie Crew.
Club captain Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev and Max Wober remain out injured on the comeback trail from knee injuries.
Robins boss Liam Manning has made two changes to his Bristol City side. The suspended Joe Williams is replaced by Marcus McGuane who makes his full debut whilst Yu Hirakawa replaces Anis Mehmeti who drops to the bench.
Bristol City: O’Leary; Tanner, Vyner, McNally, McCrorie; McGuane, Knight; Sykes, Bird, Hirakawa, Wells. Subs: Bajic, Campbell-Sweeney, Naismith, Morrison, Erathy, Mehmeti, Mayulu, Cornick, Armstrong.
Leeds United: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Byram; Tanaka, Rothwell; James, Gnonto, Aaronson, Piroe. Subs: Darlow, Debayo, Schmidt, Guilavogui, Crew, Solomon, Bamford, Joseph, Gelhardt.
Referee: James Linington.
