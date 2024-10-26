Bristol City 0-0 Leeds United highlights: Whites held at Ashton Gate as new defender picks up suspension
Daniel Farke’s side are six unbeaten in the league since a 1-0 home defeat by Burnley back in September.
The Whites have looked especially formidable in recent weeks, seeing off the challenge of fellow promotion contenders Sheffield United and Watford at Elland Road within the space of a few days.
This weekend, Leeds travel south-west for a meeting with Liam Manning’s Robins. It is unclear whether the Bristol City boss will return to the home dugout following the tragic passing of his infant son Theo earlier this month.
With regards to team news, Leeds are missing Junior Firpo through suspension, but new signing Josuha Guilavogui will be available for selection after being granted international clearance. Largie Ramazani, meanwhile, sits out the next four-to-six weeks with an ankle ligament injury.
Build-up, team news, live match coverage, analysis and reaction here throughout the afternoon. Kick-off is at 12:30pm. Stay tuned.
Bristol City vs Leeds United LIVE
Farke likens Manor Solomon to shaking a bottle of ketchup. Says injuries have disrupted his rhythm since arriving on loan. Acknowledges he isn't 100% but is working very hard in training.
"Relax a bit, play a bit less complicated. Out of good intention, he forces too much."
Farke on defence
DF: "When I have to judge the first 12 games, we have delivered is rock-solid [defending]. The best defence in the league always goes up. It's one of the claims we want to have."
Farke [continued]
Clean sheet, point on the road - but still a bit disappointed it was not a well-deserved three points. It's difficult to say Junior would've won the game, but Largie added many end products & Junior with assists. We had many players who could've scored.
DF: "Statistic-wise, a dominant game. Sometimes a bit slow in the head, then more or less step up and improve after 20 minutes, pretty dominant. Third game in eight days, few injuries, can't rotate that much. In front of goal a bit too wasteful."
FT: Bristol City 0-0 Leeds United
Difficult game, tactically, as hosts cut off supply lines with their pressing. Subs not impactful. Leeds didn't do enough to win, but defended well enough to warrant the clean sheet. Seven unbeaten. 7pts from last 9.
Stalemate pending
90' Game heading for a nil-nil. Rothwell shoots from range after taking a good first touch but slices it well off target. Subs have not done enough, or changed it for the better.
Three added minutes.
85' Morrison booked for a full-blooded tackle on Bogle. Doesn't need treatment. Bamford coming on. Replaces Gnonto.
Gameplan, perhaps
79' Bristol City now with two huge forwards in Sinclair Armstrong and Fally Mayulu up top for the final 15 minutes of this game.
Robins changes
78’ Hirakawa off; Mayulu on. Sykes off; Morrison on.
Time running out
76' Aaronson stings O'Leary's palms. Parried away by the 'keeper. Tanaka tries to dig out a cross to the back post but the ball is out of play.
71' Joseph straight into the action. Lofted ball out to Byram who beats the offside trap. Full-back chips one into the corridor of uncertainty for Joseph's run but he heads over. Could do better with it.
Changes
70' Joseph and Solomon on; Piroe and James off.
Cynical one
67' Bogle booked for taking down Armstrong. He misses next weekend at home to Plymouth through suspension.
Free header
62' Byram up highest but his clean connection is over the crossbar.
Set-piece
62' Tanaka urged to shoot from range. He obliges, almost taking the head off a Bristol City defender. Corner.
Bristol City subs
60’ Wells off; Armstrong on. McGuane off; Earthy on.
Tactics
58' Bristol City have done a very good job of blocking Leeds' passing lanes out from the back. Three-man press stopping the supply to Rothwell/Tanaka and those further forward, but when #LUFC do bypass, they almost always find themselves in on the run.
Plot foiled
55' Hosts try a corner-kick routine from the training ground but Struijk is wise to it, getting out to Wells whose effort goes over the top.
