Leeds United travel to Ashton Gate this afternoon where they face Bristol City in their latest Championship encounter.

Daniel Farke’s side are six unbeaten in the league since a 1-0 home defeat by Burnley back in September.

The Whites have looked especially formidable in recent weeks, seeing off the challenge of fellow promotion contenders Sheffield United and Watford at Elland Road within the space of a few days.

This weekend, Leeds travel south-west for a meeting with Liam Manning’s Robins. It is unclear whether the Bristol City boss will return to the home dugout following the tragic passing of his infant son Theo earlier this month.

With regards to team news, Leeds are missing Junior Firpo through suspension, but new signing Josuha Guilavogui will be available for selection after being granted international clearance. Largie Ramazani, meanwhile, sits out the next four-to-six weeks with an ankle ligament injury.