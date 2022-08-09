The Whites have sealed the deal on one of their key objectives for the transfer window by bringing an experienced ‘keeper to Elland Road.

Robles arrived on a free transfer from Real Betis this week to offer competition to first-choice shot-stopper Illan Meslier and 21-year-old Kristoffer Klaesson.

A former Spanish youth international, Robles has competed in the Premier League before, first for Wigan Athletic and then for Everton.

The 32-year-old is delighted to be returning to England’s top flight after a stint in La Liga.

“I’m really excited to be back four years later, in this fantastic club,” Robles said.

“Thank you to Leeds for giving me this great opportunity to be back because I think this is special football [club] and now I’m excited to come here.

Leeds United goalkeeper Joel Robles with director of football Victor Orta.

“My objective this season I think is to keep my mentality, work hard and obviously help my team-mates and complete our objective as a team.

“We are three ‘keepers, and we work all together, and help the team – this is the objective for everyone and I’ve come here to help as a team and complete the objectives.

“But I think the most important thing is [to take it] game by game, then obviously after these three points (against Wolves), it’s important to play away against Southampton and keep the three points.”