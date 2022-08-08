Leeds had to wait until the seventh game of the season before bagging their first league win last term via October’s 1-0 triumph at home to Watford but this time around Jesse Marsch’s side have recorded a three-point haul at the first time of asking.

The Whites were one of eight teams to start the new campaign with a victory through Saturday’s 2-1 triumph against visiting Wolves at Elland Road, despite Bruno Lage’s side taking a sixth-minute lead.

There was also an opening-day success for newly-promoted Bournemouth as Aston Villa were beaten 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium by Scott Parker’s Cherries whilst fellow new boys Fulham held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage.

But last season’s Championship play-off winners Nottingham Forest were felled 2-0 at Newcastle United whilst Southampton suffered the weekend’s heaviest reverse via a 4-1 blitz at Tottenham Hotspur.

Leeds will take on the Saints in their second game of the season on Saturday afternoon at St Mary’s and there have already been significant changes in the division’s predicted finishes.

Here is where Leeds feature in the new forecast made by the bookmakers based on the very latest odds for the title and thereafter prices for relegation.

1. 1st - Manchester City Odds for the title: 4-7. Odds for relegation: 5000-1. Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

2. 2nd - Liverpool Odds for the title: 7-2. Odds for relegation: 5000-1. Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

3. 3rd - Tottenham Hotspur Odds for the title: 14-1. Odds for relegation: 2000-1. Photo: Henry Browne Photo Sales

4. 4th - Chelsea Odds for the title: 18-1. Odds for relegation: 2500-1. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales