Leeds United have completed the signing of former Everton, Real Betis and Atlético Madrid goalkeeper Joel Robles.The 32-year-old Spaniard had become available after leaving Betis in the summer and comes in as third choice at Elland Road to give Kristoffer Klaesson competition for the back-up spot.Robles spent the second half of the 2012-13 season on loan at Wigan Athletic and was part of the Latics side that won the 2013 FA Cup by beating Manchester City in the final.

He signs a one-year deal at Elland Road and will provide experienced competition for United’s two young first-team goalkeepers.

A statement from the club read: “Leeds United are pleased to announce the signing of experienced goalkeeper Joel Robles.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joel Robles has penned a one-year deal at Elland Road

“The 32-year-old shot-stopper joins on a free transfer from Spanish La Liga side Real Betis, after his contract expired at the Estadio Benito Villamarín earlier this summer.

"Over the past four seasons, he played a total of 78 matches for Betis and now returns to England for a third spell.