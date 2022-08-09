Leeds United have completed the signing of former Everton, Real Betis and Atlético Madrid goalkeeper Joel Robles.The 32-year-old Spaniard had become available after leaving Betis in the summer and comes in as third choice at Elland Road to give Kristoffer Klaesson competition for the back-up spot.Robles spent the second half of the 2012-13 season on loan at Wigan Athletic and was part of the Latics side that won the 2013 FA Cup by beating Manchester City in the final.
He signs a one-year deal at Elland Road and will provide experienced competition for United’s two young first-team goalkeepers.
A statement from the club read: “Leeds United are pleased to announce the signing of experienced goalkeeper Joel Robles.
“The 32-year-old shot-stopper joins on a free transfer from Spanish La Liga side Real Betis, after his contract expired at the Estadio Benito Villamarín earlier this summer.
"Over the past four seasons, he played a total of 78 matches for Betis and now returns to England for a third spell.
“Robles becomes the club’s eighth signing of the transfer window and will provide further competition to fellow goalkeepers Illan Meslier and Kristoffer Klaesson.”