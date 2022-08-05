The 9 Leeds United players who will miss Premier League opener vs Wolves

Leeds United get their 2022/23 Premier League campaign underway on Saturday with a visit from Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The Whites have been busy this summer, with a number of high-profile signings drafted in to bolster Jesse Marsch’s squad, as well a couple of big name deparatures to contend with too.
With a little under a month to go before the transfer window closes, United continue to be linked with several potential acquisitions, but for the time being at least, Marsch knows the options that he has at disposal for this weekend’s top flight curtain-raiser.
The American is set to be without as many as nine players against Wolves, with absences ranging from the brief to the long-term.
For their part, Bruno Lage’s men also have their fair share of injury issues to deal with.
Raul Jimenez, Nelson Semedo, Adama Traore, Chiquinho, and Matija Sarkic are all expected to miss out on the trip to Elland Road.
With that in mind, here is the full list of Leeds United’s likely absentees...