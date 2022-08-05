The 9 Leeds United players who will miss Premier League opener vs Wolves

The Whites will be without a number of key faces this weekend.

Leeds United get their 2022/23 Premier League campaign underway on Saturday with a visit from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Whites have been busy this summer, with a number of high-profile signings drafted in to bolster Jesse Marsch’s squad, as well a couple of big name deparatures to contend with too.

With a little under a month to go before the transfer window closes, United continue to be linked with several potential acquisitions, but for the time being at least, Marsch knows the options that he has at disposal for this weekend’s top flight curtain-raiser.

The American is set to be without as many as nine players against Wolves, with absences ranging from the brief to the long-term.

For their part, Bruno Lage’s men also have their fair share of injury issues to deal with.

Raul Jimenez, Nelson Semedo, Adama Traore, Chiquinho, and Matija Sarkic are all expected to miss out on the trip to Elland Road.

With that in mind, here is the full list of Leeds United’s likely absentees...

1. Dan James - Suspension "Dan James is suspended one more match, he will be out this weekend and will play 90 mins in the 21s match. That was by his request, that's incredible, really good professionalism for him to realise he needs 90 minutes", Marsch explained.

2. Liam Cooper - Achilles According to Marsch: "Liam Cooper has had an Achilles issue from his off-season programme. This week he's been on the pitch doing individual work, we're hoping by next week he's in team training".

3. Junior Firpo - Knee "Junior Firpo had a scan today and he is ahead of his schedule but he's still probably two to three weeks away from being match ready", Marsch revealed.

4. Adam Forshaw - MCL As per Marsch's press conference: "Adam Forshaw has made really good progress with a little MCL issue, not a pure MCL strain, and we're hopeful he will be training next week."