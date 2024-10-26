Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds travelled to Bristol City for a lunchtime kick-off knowing victory by two goals would send them top.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United squandered a chance to move top and handed a big chance to Sunderland as Saturday lunchtime's Championship clash at Bristol City ended in a goalles draw.

Bristol City made the brighter start but a fine challenge from Sam Byram on Yu Hirakawa who burst through the middle of the park helped keep the Robins at bay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds then squandered the first chance of the game in the 15th minute as a cross from Dan James was headed on by Joel Piroe to Joe Rothwell who could only volley wide from the middle of the box.

At the other end, another volley, an acrobatic one from Luke McNally, flew just wide from the edge of the area.Moments later, the dangerous Hirakawa got away from Ao Tanaka and saw his shot fly just wide via a deflection off Joe Rodon as pressure from the home side increased.

Leeds looked to respond but Joel Piroe was unable to play in Willy Gnonto on the break and a dangerous cross from James looking for Byram was headed behind for a corner.

Just short of the half hour mark, Brenden Aaronson let fly with a speculative effort from the edge of the box which soared over the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A much better chance presented itself five minutes later as an excellent cross from Byram picked out Bogle at the far right post but Bogle could only head his attempt into the side netting.

The opportunity arrived via an injury blow to the hosts as Ross McCrorie was forced off, leading to the introduction of Kal Naismith in the 34th minute.From a Robins corner, Leeds then squandered a fine opening as James raced away one on one but a heavy touch and a poor pass looking for Gnonto allowed Bristol City to recover.

A good save from Robins keeper Max O'Leary then kept out a drive from Gnonto from the edge of the area as Leeds began to press, Joe Rodon only able to send a free header from a corner straight at O'Leary.

The best chance of the lot was then created as a superb through ball from Gnonto released James who was unable to slide the ball past O'Leary who smothered his attempt from just inside the box, the opening proving the last chance of a goalless first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were no changes during the interval, after which Ao Tanaka was booked for sliding in on Nahki Wells.But Bristol City were then saved by a goalline clearance in the 52nd minute as a James pullback from the byline set up Gnonto whose shot back across goal beat O'Leary but not defender Zak Vyner who brilliantly cleared.

Moments later, a snapshot from Aaronson through a crowded box flew just wde into the side netting before Wells fired over from a short corner at the other end.

After a quiet few minutes, a Tanaka drive from the edge of the box took a big deflection before flying wide for a corner from which Byram sent a free header over the bar.

Leeds were then dealt a blow in the 70th minute as Bogle stuck out a foot and tripped Robins substitute Sinclair Armstrong, earning him a fifth booking of the season and a one-match ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moments later, Whites boss Daniel Farke took off both Piroe and James to introduce Mateo Joseph and Manor Solomon. Another Leeds chance went begging shortly afterwards as Joseph headed over under pressure from a Byram cross.Robins keeper O'Leary was then equal to a shot from Aaronson which was saved.

With five minutes left, Patrick Bamford was called for as Gnonto was taken off but Leeds were unable to find a breakthrough, Rothwell blasting over from the edge of the box in the 90th minute.

Bristol City: O’Leary; Tanner, Vyner, McNally, McCrorie (Naismith 34); McGuane (Earthy 59), Knight; Sykes (Morrison 78), Bird, Hirakawa (Mayulu 78), Wells (Armstrong 59). Subs not used: Bajic, Campbell-Sweeney, Mehmeti, Cornick.

Leeds United: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Byram; Tanaka, Rothwell; James (Solomon 70), Gnonto (Bamford 86), Aaronson, Piroe (Joseph 70). Subs not used: Darlow, Debayo, Schmidt, Guilavogui, Crew, Joseph, Gelhardt.Referee: James Linington.