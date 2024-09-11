Another of Marcelo Bielsa’s promotion-winning Leeds United squad has now left.

A number of much-loved current and former Leeds United players have sent emotional messages to Liam Cooper, following confirmation of his Elland Road exit after 10 years

Cooper confirmed the news with a heartfelt message on Wednesday afternoon, paying special mention to Marcelo Bielsa, long-time friend Stuart Dallas and the ‘lunatic’ supporters. The 33-year-old is expected to join Bulgarian outfit CSKA Sofia, having officially left Leeds when his contract expired at the start of summer.

The centre-back will be fondly remembered by everyone involved at Leeds, having arrived from Chesterfield in 2014 before working his way up to club captain, a role from which he led the club to Championship promotion under Marcelo Bielsa before spending three years in the Premier League. And a number of players from across that decade-long spell have sent their best wishes on social media.

Former Whites defender Luke Ayling, who Cooper name-checked in his emotional goodbye, shared his friend’s message on his Instagram story, writing: “Will always be my Skipper! A great man and the leader who took us back to the Premier League!!! Love you skip”.

Hernandez joined Leeds two years after Cooper and spent five years alongside the defender, winning promotion under Bielsa and contributing to that ninth-placed finish in the first campaign back. The Spanish midfielder was also quick to pay tribute to his former teammate, writing: “Legend!! My Captain!”

The comments section of Cooper’s Instagram posts were flooded with hundreds of messages from fans. But there were a number of former teammates, managers and previous opponents quick to send their best wishes.

Another promotion-winning hero and part of Bielsa’s squad was Mateusz Klich, who simply wrote: “It’s been a pleasure”. Arsenal’s Ben White will have plenty to thank Cooper for, having played alongside the experienced defender on loan during the promotion season, and he wrote: “What a guy.”

Current second-choice goalkeeper Karl Darlow wrote: “What a man! Good luck brother”, while left-back Junior Firpo wrote: “Go well skip! It’s been a pleasure to learn from you. Proper legend”. £25million summer exit Crysencio Summerville was also in the comments, writing: “Thank you for everything skip”.

The length of Cooper’s spell at Leeds means he crossed paths with some players further down the line than those Bielsa years, and despite only spending a few months with the defender before joining Fulham, Matt Smith was keen to say goodbye. He wrote: “The word legend gets bandied about way too much these days. You however…. Are one! And a gent to match. Pleasure to share some memories mate”.

And former Leeds manager Simon Grayson, who never got to manager Cooper but remained a Whites fan after leaving in 2012, wrote: “A leader both on n off the pitch. To play for 10 years for us is something you should be so proud of. All the best @liamcooper6”.