Liam Cooper has paid an emotional tribute to Marcelo Bielsa, Stuart Dallas and Leeds United 'lunatics' in an official farewell to Elland Road.

The defender departed at the end of his contract this summer, just a couple of months shy of 10 full years as a Leeds player. He moved to the club from Chesterfield in 2014 and went on to become captain, leading Bielsa's side out of the Championship and ending a 16-year Premier League exile. A foot injury sustained on the first day of last season and the subsequent form of Pascal Struijk and Etham Ampadu restricted Cooper's game time as Leeds fell at the play-off final hurdle in their promotion bid.

This summer Leeds discussed an offer they would be prepared to make in principle, which would reflect the gametime Cooper would be likely to see, but did not put a contract on the table. Moves to Blackburn Rovers and Hull City appeared close but Cooper is now moving abroad to join Bulgarian outfit CSKA Sofia.

Before his new deal is announced, Cooper has sent a message to Leeds fans on social media making special mention of Bielsa and others who have become significant characters in his story on and off the pitch. It read: "To the best in the land. After 10 years, 7 as your captain, it's time to say goodbye. When I arrived at LUFC I had one ambition and that was to leave the shirt in a better position than when I arrived. I do believe I have done that, with the help and support of some incredible people.

"Firstly I have to thank Marcelo and his staff. My relationship with Marcelo is well documented, he made me a better player, a better leader and a better man. I would like to thank all of the managers I have worked with in the past decade but Marcelo's influence on me and the club in general was beyond anything I can put into words.

"I also need to thank all of the coaches, physios and backroom staff past and present, across the first team and academy at Thorp Arch, for everything they have done for me. Many of these people have become more than colleagues over the years. These people help drive and maintain the standards behind the scenes and I will miss them all greatly, you all know who you are.

"During my time I have played with so many players, far too many to mention by name, but I do need to give a special mention a fair few. Bill [Luke Ayling], Klichy [Matheus Klich], Adam [Forshaw], Patrick [Bamford], and DJ [Daniel James] who I shared amazing moments with and now unbelievable friendships. The 2020 promotion team was probably the best team I have ever been involved with, a team built on pure hard work and humility. The weight of the shirt is very heavy, but we put side before self and came together to achieve something special with memories that will last forever."

Cooper also reserved words of praise for his best friend Dallas, who was forced into retirement through injury earlier this year, and the club's fanbase.

"I also have to mention one man in particular who has been by my side through everything, Stu," he said. "The bond between us lives beyond football and it was an honour to share some of the best days of my career together with him. He showed me the way all too many times and I'll never forget that.

"And to the fans, yes you lunatics and the heart beat of our great club. Your unwavering support for myself and the boys meant everything. You will never know how much you drive the players on, my only sadness looking back is not getting to lift that title at Elland Road in front of you.

"I leave the club proud of what we achieved together, I was never perfect, but throughout my time I tried to represent you and the club with dignity and modesty at all times. I've met some truly inspiring individuals in the community over the last 10 years from all walks of life. I appreciate each and every one of you, for making me a better person and proving far and wide that some things are more important than football.

"As I move on to the next chapter of my career I will look back and be very proud but also hungry for more. Stay loud and stay proud. I'll see you in the terraces. Good luck to Daniel, his staff and Ethan [Ampadu] and the boys for the rest of the season. When that train starts it's difficult to stop. On behalf of myself and family - Thank you all for everything, memories we will cherish forever. Marching on Together."

Leeds United have also made a statement on their socia media pages, describing Cooper as one of the Elland Road greats. It said: “Forever our promotion winning captain, Liam Cooper has today announced that he will take up an opportunity overseas. Liam will always be welcome at Elland Road and will go down in history as one of Leeds United’s greatest ever captains.”