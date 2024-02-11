Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kalvin Phillips completed a loan move to West Ham United at the start of the year, grabbing a lifeline with both hands after a difficult start to his six-year contract with Manchester City.

Leeds United's homegrown talent left Elland Road in 2022 for the opportunity to play for the Premier League champions and under one of the most decorated managers in the game. The Whites pocketed an initial £42 million for Phillips, who admitted it was a 'dream come true' to make the move.

However, his time with City has been less than desirable and the 28-year-old has seriously struggled to establish himself at his new club. Phillips made just six starts under Guardiola and spent the majority of the time on the bench. His urge to get crucial minutes in the tank ahead of Euro 2024 pushed him to make the loan switch to West Ham.

The former Leeds icon has since discussed his tricky start to life at City, and while admitting it has not been 'a nightmare', he feels he has 'lost the fire within him' over the past 18 months. Speaking to a number of media outlets, Phillips opened up and revealed there was 'a few' tough moments at City, but one in particular stands out.

"I think after the World Cup was probably the toughest, when Pep came out and said I was overweight," he said. "He was right to do so but there are different ways to go about it. I did not disagree with him but obviously I took a big knock on my confidence and how I felt at City. And my family were not happy about it, either. Especially my mum."

Phillips said he was not informed that Guardiola wanted him to return right after the World Cup and while it was a 'misunderstanding', the manager was 'very frustrated with me coming back 1.5kg over my weight target'.

"I just took it on the chin. Me being the right professional, I probably should have gone in the day after the tournament finished but it’s one of those things that you live and learn."

Guardiola's comments on Phillips' weight were well-publicised at the time and it gave rival fans ammunition to chant about him. Some are seemingly still tagging onto the Spaniard's words too, as Manchester United supporters taunted Phillips during their recent clash with West Ham. Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst reported the comments from the Reds fans but claimed the Irons loanee was 'engaging with them'.

"I’ve had it my whole career, especially at Leeds with Marcelo Bielsa," Phillips reflected. "Not being overweight but saying I need to look after myself in a professional manner. I’ve always been the one that would enjoy myself the day after a game if we were off. But I’d still work twice as hard to work it off.