A Leeds defender has served up a glowing Whites attacking verdict.

Jayden Bogle has given a big thumbs up in his Leeds United attacking verdict with praise for boss Daniel Farke.

Right back Bogle joined Leeds from Championship rivals Sheffield United in the summer and the 24-year-old has now contributed three goals to the Whites attack.

Having already netted in September’s 3-0 win at home to Coventry City and November’s 2-0 triumph against visiting QPR, Bogle again sent Elland Road into raptures with his second half strike in the weekend’s 4-0 success against Oxford United.

The full back now has three goals and one assist from 20 Leeds league starts - Bogle giving a big thumbs up to his role under Farke.

Speaking to LUTV, Bogle was asked if he was relishing playing full back under Farke and having the freedom to get into the final third.

“100 per cent,” he beamed. “We have that freedom when we are attacking to go and get into goalscoring areas and I think the more people that can get into them areas, the more goals we will get. I think it's a positive that we can even get all our full backs involved in goals as well."