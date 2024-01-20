Momentum boost for Norwich City ahead of Championship clash vs Leeds United

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United supporters were torn on social media after Norwich City swept aside West Bromwich Albion.

On paper, the result was ideal for the Whites as a Baggies win would have seen them move to within three points of Daniel Farke’s men. But Norwich put in a dominant home performance to keep West Brom at bay - bolstering their own promotion hopes in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals from Josh Sargent and Jonathan Rowe earned the Canaries a comfortable win - placing them two points off a play-off spot. Many Leeds fans were happy to see West Brom lose ahead of their clash against Preston North End tomorrow.

One social media user posted: “I'm glad today Norwich are doing us a favour keeping WBA back.” However, others took a more pessimistic view as Leeds are set to take on the Canaries in midweek.

United are aiming for the league double - and their fourth consecutive victory - over Norwich at Elland Road. A thrilling encounter in October saw Leeds trail 2-0 at the break before Crysencio Summerville inspired a second-half comeback.

Farke was urged by Whites supporters to sign a defender before Norwich travel north on Wednesday. A Leeds fan wrote online: “Norwich have some players back and are starting to look a very capable side. I definitely would like a defender before we play them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another echoed that scepticism, admitting he is “nervous” about facing Norwich after watching them beat West Brom. Leeds know six points in back-to-back home games could reignite their chances of an automatic promotion spot.