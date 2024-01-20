The battle for automatic promotion has taken a fresh twist.

Leeds United's Championship promotion rivals Southampton have secured a big boost as part of a big automatics change and a club record.

Russell Martin's Saints side approached Saturday's lunchtime kick-off at Swansea City sat third in the division, four points ahead of fourth-placed Leeds and three behind Ipswich Town in the division's second automatic promotion spot.

Southampton, though, continued their brilliant recent run with a 3-1 victory in South Wales which has taken them above Ipswich on goal difference and now seven points clear of Leeds.

Swansea were twice denied by the post as they looked for a way back into the game in the closing stages but first-half goals from Che Adams, Will Smallbone and Flynn Downes proved the foundation for another Saints triumph.

Martin's side are now unbeaten in their last 20 Championship games - a new club record.

Leeds, meanwhile, are now seven points behind both second-placed Southampton and third-placed Ipswich but having played a game less than the Saints. Daniel Farke's Whites can cut the gap back to four points with a victory in Sunday's lunchtime kick-off at home to Preston North End.

