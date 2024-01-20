Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sam Byram has opened up on his Leeds United future in assessing recent injuries with a sickness reveal.

Former Whites youngster Byram joined Leeds for a second time last summer following his release from Norwich City where the full-back's time on the pitch was heavily disrupted by serious injury.

Byram, though, has made an impressive return to Leeds and has already made 23 Championship appearances for Daniel Farke's Whites which have included 18 starts.

The season has not been without its niggles and Byram was forced off in the 18th minute of the New Year's Day victory at home to Birmingham City with a hamstring injury.

But Byram says that this season's issues have been little irritations as opposed to serious injuries and revealed that he was sick upon suffering this season's first setback.

The full-back admits that the December schedule was particularly challenging but now hopes that he will be able to regain consistency and admits that he would love to continue at Leeds beyond his current deal.

Byram re-joined Leeds last August, signing a one-year contract that ends in the summer.

Speaking in an interview on the KageyVision You Tube channel, Byram reasoned: "I think in the past whenever I have had an injury it's always been a bad one. These are all very minor things which in hindsight, the first one I picked up, I was very ill.

"I want to play every game but looking back I probably should have said, 'look, I am not in a fit state to play'. But in the past I have had quite long term injuries whereas these are just little irritations that I'm pretty sure touch wood I am over them and I can get that consistency back now.

"I think December was a mental period with the amount of games which my body wasn't used to and we are back to near enough one game a week now for a while so I am hoping that that gives me chance to build that momentum again and get a good load of training in going into the games."

Asked if he would like to stay at Leeds beyond next summer, Byram admitted: "I'd love to. I think me and my partner are very settled here.

"Obviously it's home to me with my family and my friends here and it's a huge club, great team, great staff. So for me I would love to stay here but you can never guess the future.