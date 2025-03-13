Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has become the fastest manager to 50 Championship wins with a single club.

The Leeds boss celebrated his 50th Championship triumph with United on Wednesday night as the Whites saw off Millwall by two goals to nil.

Farke has achieved a half-century of wins in just 83 league games since taking charge in July 2023, the fastest by any manager in the history of the EFL Championship.

The German's overall record stands at 55 wins from 95 matches which gives him a win percentage of 58%.

Revered head coach Marcelo Bielsa recorded his 50th Championship victory in his 89th match as Leeds boss back in 2020.