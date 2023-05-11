‘Might be over’ - Jamie Carragher disagrees with Glen Johnson over relegation battle as Leeds United fight for survival
Pundits have been discussing the Premier League relegation battle as Leeds United continue their fight.
Jamie Carragher and Glen Johnson are not in full agreement over the relegation battle as Leeds United continue their fight against the drop.
The Whites find themselves in real trouble as they prepare for their final three games of the season. Sam Allardyce is tasked with guiding the club to safety, but it will be a mountainous task, with Leeds two points from safety, staring down the barrel of a run-in that will see them face two of the current top six.
Others involved in the relegation battle also have difficult fixtures to come, but putting aside an almost certainly-relegated Southampton, Leeds have the most to do due to their poor goal difference.
Nottingham Forest and Everton both won on Monday, with the two sides giving themselves a real leg-up, but pundit Johnson believes Forest are still destined for the drop.
“I still believe Southampton and Nottingham Forest will go down and they’ll be joined by either Everton or Leeds United,” he told Betfred. “Everton got a big win against Brighton at the weekend, but they’re so flaky at the moment, so it’s a tough call to make.”
Elsewhere, Carragher has also been speaking about the relegation battle, and while he failed to mention Leeds, the former Liverpool star believes Leicester are the team in the deepest trouble.
“Watching Leicester today, that was not a performance of a team fighting for their lives,” Carragher said on Monday Night Football. “I really fear for them.
“They have Liverpool next and that is a tough game, then Newcastle away and West Ham at home. It might be over by the time they get to West Ham at home. I am not sure how they get out of that. I think Everton have the best fixtures left given where they are, I don’t really see them going down now and for Leicester I don’t really see how they get out of it.”