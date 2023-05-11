Jamie Carragher and Glen Johnson are not in full agreement over the relegation battle as Leeds United continue their fight against the drop.

Others involved in the relegation battle also have difficult fixtures to come, but putting aside an almost certainly-relegated Southampton, Leeds have the most to do due to their poor goal difference.

Nottingham Forest and Everton both won on Monday, with the two sides giving themselves a real leg-up, but pundit Johnson believes Forest are still destined for the drop.

“I still believe Southampton and Nottingham Forest will go down and they’ll be joined by either Everton or Leeds United,” he told Betfred. “Everton got a big win against Brighton at the weekend, but they’re so flaky at the moment, so it’s a tough call to make.”

Elsewhere, Carragher has also been speaking about the relegation battle, and while he failed to mention Leeds, the former Liverpool star believes Leicester are the team in the deepest trouble.

“Watching Leicester today, that was not a performance of a team fighting for their lives,” Carragher said on Monday Night Football. “I really fear for them.