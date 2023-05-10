Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 10th May 2023, 15:40 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 18:30 BST

Leeds United have three games remaining in the Premier League relegation battle as they dropped into the bottom three following the latest round of fixtures.

The Whites could go back above their rivals with a positive result this weekend as they take on Newcastle at Elland Road.

Despite the uncertainty over the club’s league status, a number of players have continued to be linked with moves to Elland Road with Leeds still proving an attractive proposition.

Based on the latest rumours, we looked at how the Whites might line-up on the first day of next season as they seek to ensure they will be playing Premier League football next term.

Related topics:Premier LeagueNewcastle UnitedLeedsElland Road