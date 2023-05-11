All eyes at Leeds United are on Saturday’s home fixture with Newcastle United as the Whites seek to climb back out of the relegation zone.

Sam Allardyce’s side dropped into the bottom three after a surprise 5-1 win for Everton at Brighton on Monday as Nottingham Forest beat Southampton 4-3 to increase United’s relegation fears.

Allardyce has joined Leeds on a four-game deal as he is tasked with keeping the club in the Premier League. Ahead of a manager search this summer, here are the latest rumours surrounding who could be at the helm come the first game of the 2023-24 campaign.

Leeds monitoring Celtic man

Ange Postecoglou’s position at Celtic is being monitored by Leeds, according to transfer insider Pete O’Rourke. The Australian has won the League Cup and Scottish Premiership title this season, and also guided the Glasgow club to the Scottish Cup final.

They claimed the SPFL title last campaign as well as the League Cup, with Postecoglou on course for five trophies in his first two seasons at the club.

Speaking on The Insider Track, O’Rourke said: “I think for Celtic fans, he’s a massive hero to them for what he’s done.

“Everything he’s done has turned out really well for the Australian. Not just in the transfer window, but also the style of play that Celtic are playing now as well. It’s really exciting for the fans as well.

“Obviously, that success has brought watching eyes from the English Premier League. Leeds United, as we’ve talked before, have shown interest in Postecoglou and are monitoring his position.”

Postecoglou has a 12-month rolling contract with Celtic and has been linked with a number of Premier League sides following an impressive stint in Scotland.

Leeds want ‘young manager’ to replace Allardyce

Leeds could look to a young manager ahead of next season, according to Fabrizio Romano. Allardyce is the third manager the club have had this term, with caretaker boss Michael Skubala also taking charge of three games.

Speaking on his Here We Go Podcast, Romano said: “Discussing other clubs is early. With Leeds and many others, we have to wait until the end of the season. With Leeds, I am sure they are looking for a different manager, a young manager for the future.