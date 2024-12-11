Joe Donnohue selects those who had good days and bad days, as well as the moments the cameras didn’t pick up as Leeds United beat Middlesbrough 3-1 on Tuesday evening.

GOOD DAY

Daniel Farke - The manager has faced criticism throughout his Leeds tenure but there can be no arguing with the manner in which United have seen off promotion challengers over the past 18 months. Middlesbrough became the latest side, after Ipswich Town, Leicester City and this season Sheffield United, to leave Elland Road with nothing more than tails between their legs.

Max Wober - Despite all Farke's talk of Wober not possessing the same attacking verve of the man he was replacing at left-back, Leeds did not miss Junior Firpo all that much and the Austrian fared pretty well against Ben Doak on the defensive side of things.

Dan James - Man of the Match with a hand in all three goals, James is probably Leeds' most consistent threat right now and even with the likes of Willy Gnonto, Manor Solomon and Largie Ramazani as fit and available competition for his place, shouldn't come out of the starting lineup any time soon.

Sam Byram - Leeds' defensive utility man showed once more that it would have been a mistake to let him leave at the end of his one-year deal over the summer. Performances like Byram's on Tuesday night, in a game of such importance, justify his extension and solidifies his position as one of this squad's unsung heroes.

BAD DAY

Max Wober - Returning to the team, Wober probably couldn't have dreamt of a redemption scenario better than if he found the back of the net in back-to-back games at Elland Road. Unfortunately for him, on Tuesday night it was his own net. Ironically, it was the first headed goal Leeds have conceded this season.

Mateo Joseph - The youngster was given the nod ahead of top scorer Joel Piroe but found it difficult to take his chance. Joseph's contribution in build-up phases and with his back to goal was noticeable but in the final third, the ball did not fall for him and there was an element of 'trying too hard' in his performance.

Manor Solomon - Goals for James and Gnonto mean it'll be difficult for Farke to change his starting lineup at the weekend. As Ao Tanaka went clean through for Leeds' third, Solomon was a split-second from receiving James' pass, then squeezed out as Brenden Aaronson swept in the clincher. The Spurs loanee didn't look best pleased as the American netted, either, but soon joined in the celebrations.

OFF-CAMERA MOMENTS

Unused substitute Luke Ayling and Dan James catching up on the pitch before the game.

Boro boss Michael Carrick receiving pelters from the select number of home fans already inside the ground 90 minutes before kick-off. Boro staff members picked up on the particular jibe directed the ex-Manchester United player's way and saw the funny side.

Skipper Ethan Ampadu and Charlie Crew having a playful pre-match tussle in the substitutes' warm-up rondo. Ampadu, who made his professional debut at 15, knows a thing or two about being the young pretender and behind the scenes is known to be very good with the Leeds youngsters.

It's usually the players who demonstrate their faith upon walking out onto the pitch, whether it be touching the turf as they cross the white line, kissing an item of jewellery or pointing to a higher power up above. On Tuesday night, it was one of the assistant referees performing the latter gesture, which isn't quite the same as a Premier League referee saying 'Hello, there' to the matchball as he exited the tunnel once, but was definitely out of the ordinary.