Mexico boss backs ‘top man’ Marcelo Bielsa to thrive at Leeds United

MEXICO boss Juan Carlos Osorio has backed Marcelo Bielsa to become a big hit at Leeds United if appointed the club's next head coach, revealing the Argentine had mentioned the club to him three weeks ago in a recent visit.

Leeds sacked former head coach Paul Heckingbottom after less than four months in charge on Friday morning and former Argentina boss Bielsa had already been identified as one of the potential suitors to the Elland Road hotseat with other candidates also under consideration.

IN TALKS: Marcelo Bielsa, pictured in charge of Marseille.

Whites managing director Angus Kinnear had spent time in Bielsa's native Argentina last week and Bielsa's representatives confirmed on Friday night that talks with Leeds were underway about filing the vacant managerial hotseat at Elland Road.

Bielsa's brother, Rafael, confirmed "conversation (with Leeds) is in progress” with the 62-year-old who has managed both the Argentina and Chile national sides as well as Athletic Bilbao, Marseille, Lazio and Lille.

Colombian Osorio has also previously managed clubs in South America and the 56-year-old has visited Bielsa in Argentina at least twice with the manager nicknamed 'the Madman' mentioning Leeds to the Mexico boss in a recent visit.

"He's a top man and a top manager and he'll do well," said Osorio when asked about Bielsa and Leeds by ESPN FC in a news conference on Friday.

"In my visit there three weeks ago, I spoke to him and he mentioned it to me and I'm very pleased.

"I think that league, the Premier League and the English league will be his ultimate goal and hopefully he'll get there.

"I think he will do very well."

United managing director Angus Kinnear admitted on Friday that Leeds were looking to make a "quick appointment" following the sacking of Heckingbottom who managed only four wins from his 16 games in charge, eight of which resulted in defeats.

