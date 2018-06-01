Who is Leeds United head coach candidate Marcelo Bielsa?

Argentine head coach Marcelo Bielsa has emerged as a potential candidate to take over at Elland Road - but who is he?

Who is Marcelo Bielsa?

Marcelo Bielsa

Marcelo Bielsa is a 62-year-old football coach from Rosario, Argentina.

What experience does he have?

The Argentine has been out of work since leaving French side Lille last December in controversial circumstances and is now suing the club for his dismissal.

Bielsa has previously managed in Europe, having learned his trade in his homeland, with Marsielle and Athletic Bilbao in which he took the latter to the 2012 Europa League final.

He also has experience at international level having managed home country Argentina before a spell with Chile.

He's known to be a bit unpredictable...

Bielsa is a mysterious figure to those who don't know him and even to those who do. In 2015 he resigned as Marsielle boss following an opening day defeat citing conflict with the club's management.

Less than a year later he quit as Lazio boss after just two days in Italy.



Why is he so highly regarded?

Hailed by Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino as the "best coach in the world" Bielsa has a huge reputation within the game. Although his trophy cabinet is light with just three league titles in Argentina and an Olympic gold medal to match for his country.

The 62-year-old is renowned for his obsessive style approach of wanting his players to live and breathe the game. He even had former club Lille install 20 bungalows at their training complex last summer for pre-season in order to have the players on site.

Bielsa is known for his aggressive approach and tactical knowledge, with other top mangers such as Diego Simone hailing him as one of the greatest ever.

He is often a shoulder to lean on for Guardiola who consulted him before taking up his role at Barcelona and also believes he has had the biggest influence on the game from a coaching perspective.

During his stint with Chile he also played a 3-3-1-3 formation and became known as a coach who liked to play thrilling football with younger players.

Would he come to Leeds United?

Well, that is the million dollar question. The fact that Bielsa is so unpredictable probably helps the Whites cause in their pursuit of the Argentine should they be following up any interest.

Time will tell.