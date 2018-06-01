Marcelo Bielsa representatives confirm Leeds United talks

The agent of Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed the 62-year-old is in talks with Leeds United over the vacant managerial role at Elland Road.

The Whites parted company with boss Paul Heckingbottom on Friday after just four months in charge and have identified Bielsa as one of the potential men to replace the outgoing 40-year-old.

Marcelo Biesla.

The YEP understands the Argentine is one of a number of targets United have shortlisted and his agent, Marcelo's brother Rafael, has now confirmed "conversations are in progress" and discussions over a deal to bring him to West Yorkshire have begun.

The former Lille head coach has been out of work since leaving the French side last December.

Bielsa has previously managed in Europe with Marsielle and Athletic Bilbao in which he took the latter to the 2012 Europa League final. He also has experience at international level having managed home country Argentina before a spell with Chile.