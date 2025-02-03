Sunderland are looking to strengthen in a bid to catch Championship leaders Leeds United.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland are expected to confirm the signing of Jayden Danns shortly with the Liverpool forward currently in Wearside undergoing medical tests.

Danns has been on the radar of several Championship clubs this month after spending the first-half of the season on the fringes of Liverpool’s first-team. The 19-year-old has four appearances to his name under Arne Slot but only one has come from the start, with a mid-season loan exit expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Championship pair Blackburn Rovers and Hull City had been interested in Danns but Sunderland look to have won that race, with Sky Sports reporting the teenager is now in the north east undergoing medical tests. He is set to join the Black Cats on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

His imminent addition will further strengthen a Sunderland side who have been aggressive this month, having cemented themselves among the top-four teams fighting for automatic promotion. Regis Le Bris’ side spent £5million to make Wilson Isidor’s loan move permanent while also pulling off a sensational coup in landing Enzo Le Fee on loan from AS Roma.

Sunderland are at risk of losing the most recent star to come out of their academy, however, with Brighton continuing talks to sign winger Tommy Watson. The Seagulls have offered £8.5m plus add-ons for 18-year-old Watson, who is highly regarded at the Stadium of Light despite starting just six Championship games this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sky Sports have also reported Sunderland’s interest in Brighton’s Simon Adingra, with club chiefs suggesting the prospect of his loan arrival as part of negotiations surrounding Watson. Such a deal is thought to be difficult but things are progressing well in their pursuit of Danns, who could be confirmed as a Black Cats player before the 11pm deadline.

Sunderland currently sit three places and eight points behind Leeds, who remain the only top-four team yet to strengthen this month. Daniel Farke can already boast arguably the Championship’s strongest squad and while deadline day is expected to be quiet, interest remains in Southampton’s Cameron Archer.

Leeds aren’t expecting anything imminent but remain on their toes in case Southampton’s stance changes. Should the Premier League strugglers welcome a first-team forward of their own before 11pm, then a domino effect could open the door for Archer’s exit, although that currently looks unlikely.

Alongside Sunderland, Burnley and Sheffield United both look set for a busy end to the transfer window. Sporting CP winger Marcus Edwards has already been confirmed as a six-month loan signing at Turf Moor, while Chris Wilder’s Blades remain in the market for defensive reinforcements, having strengthened in midfield and attack throughout January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds have already played Burnley twice but meetings with much-strengthened Sunderland and Sheffield United outfits are on the horizon. Farke’s side face both of their main Championship promotion rivals later this month in what could be a pivotal period.