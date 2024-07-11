Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Your round-up of the latest transfer news surrounding Leeds United’s Championship rivals.

There is now less than one month to go until the 2024/25 Championship season kicks off, with Leeds United hosting Portsmouth on the opening weekend. Daniel Farke’s squad have kicked up their pre-season preparations and will be back in action with a summer friendly against League Two Harrogate Town a week on Friday, which will be followed by a training camp in Germany.

Two arrivals have been welcomed back to West Yorkshire in the form of Joe Rodon and Alex Cairns, with those in charge sanctioning several exits as they trim the fat of Farke’s squad and raise funds for investment of their own. But Leeds are not the only Championship side looking to strengthen, with 23 other teams hard at work behind the scenes and the YEP has rounded up some of the latest transfer stories from across the division.

Chambers medical ‘booked’

Cardiff City look set to add Premier League experience to their ranks as a move for Aston Villa’s Calum Chambers progresses quickly. Wales Online journalist Glen Williams reports that medical tests have been booked in ahead of a permanent move to the Welsh capital for the defender.

Chambers joined Villa from Arsenal in 2022 and made his debut in a 3-3 draw against Leeds, but Unai Emery demanded investment in defence when he took charge at Villa Park and several high-profile arrivals have pushed him down the pecking order. Regardless, the 29-year-old will provide vast experience in South Wales, with more than 240 senior appearances and three England caps to his name.

Having lost 1-0 to Kidderminster Harriers in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday, Cardiff manager Erol Bulut suggested signings were close. "We are negotiating, we are almost finished negotiating with a few players,” he said. “I think it will take one or two days to get some players in. We are close to three players and I hope we can finalise it in the next days."

Hull close in on Moore

Kieffer Moore looks set for a second Championship move this year with reports suggesting Hull City have struck a deal to sign him from Bournemouth. Hull Live reports that Moore will move to the MKM Stadium on a permanent basis, signing a three-year deal for the second-tier side.

The Welsh international joined Ipswich Town on loan in January and played a major role in helping them pip Leeds to an automatic promotion place, scoring seven goals in 18 games. Hull missed out on the play-offs last season but after appointing Tim Walter as manager, are expected to be active in the transfer window and could challenge Leeds for a top-two spot.

Luton exit

Luton Town have confirmed the departure of Gabe Osho, who has joined Auxerre as a free agent following the expiration of his contract. Osho, 25, was a regular feature in the Premier League last season and is thought to have turned down offers of an extension at Kenilworth Road.

Luton manager Rob Edwards said: “I’d like to thank Gabe for what he did for this football club and wish him nothing but success. Like many of the players who have led this club to success in recent years, he will always be welcomed back.”