Leeds United promotion rivals see transfer expectation outlined as sales required

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scott Parker is getting to grips with his Burnley squad after being appointed at Turf Moor last week

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Parker is confident that he will receive the financial backing needed to get Burnley back into the Premier League this season. The Clarets, who are considered second favourites to win promotion with the bookies behind Leeds United, ended their search for a new manager with the appointment of Scott Parker late last week.

They had been without a manager for over a month following the departure of Vincent Kompany, with Craig Bellamy overseeing the first two weeks of pre-season training at Turf Moor. However, after being linked with a host of names the Lancashire outfit have appointed Parker, with the former Fulham and Bournemouth man getting to work this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club have already announced the signing of Shurandy Sambo on a free transfer from PSV Eindhoven this summer, while Maxime Esteve and Mike Tresor have joined permanently following their loans last season. However, more business will be done between now and the end of August as the club look to build a side capable of winning promotion at the first time of asking and Parker is of the understanding that they will be pushing to add reinforcements.

“Yeah, there will be that support if needed and when," the new Burnley boss said when asked about the financial backing available at Turf Moor.

“I’m sure there will be that support and I think that has been proven to be the case under this ownership with Vincent as well. I’m sure that will be the case.”

Of course, Burnley are expected to lose a number of players, too, this summer following their relegation from the top flight. They've already seen Charlie Taylor snub a new deal to join Southampton, while ex-White Bailey Peacock-Farrell has joined Birmingham City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the likes of James Trafford, Arijanet Muric and Connor Roberts have also been linked away, with the latter said to be of interest to Leeds following his loan spell at Elland Road last season, and more departures could be on the cards.

"It’s a big squad, we’ve got a lot of numbers at this moment in time,” Parker said, with the club currently having 38 first-team names on the books.

“I’ve only had one training session and as you can imagine I’m just overseeing things at this moment and that’s a process I’m having to undertake, which I’m going to have to do quickly, I understand that.

“We’re only five weeks away from the start of the season, so that’s a process we’re working towards.”