Leeds United are better-placed to navigate the transfer window on their terms following Archie Gray’s £40m exit.

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman believes Leeds United could now fend off transfer interest in some of their top players after receiving a much-needed cash injection via the sale of Archie Gray.

Gray left for Tottenham Hotspur in a deal worth £40million earlier this month, with Leeds making the difficult decision to cash in on their academy star as financial pressures came to the fore at the end of June. Income was needed at Elland Road in time to be filed within last season’s accounts and it soon became apparent that Gray’s exit was the most feasible option, despite reports of interest in several other players.

Crysencio Summerville had long been tipped as the big-money exit this summer and remains on the radar of several Premier League clubs, with reports valuing the Dutchman at up to £40m. Wilfried Gnonto is another whose name has surfaced in reports and could fetch in up to £30m, but the YEP understands Leeds are no longer actively looking to sell any of their stars and Goodman believes both young wingers could stay on board.

"Leeds United need to take inspiration from themselves under Marcelo Bielsa when they agonisingly lost in the play-offs to Derby County despite being, arguably, the best team in the whole league that year,” Goodman told OLBG. “There are similarities in the way they will need to pick themselves up and go again.

"It was heart-breaking to see Archie Gray leave and it must have been gut-wrenching for him as Leeds runs through his veins. But it might just cut them a bit of slack and allow them to keep attacking players such as Crysencio Summerville and Willy Gnonto for another year if they can be persuaded.”

Leeds will be among the favourites to go up once again next season, regardless of how this summer transfer window plays out, with the core of Farke’s squad expected to stay and with a year’s experience under their belt. Burnley remain their closest rivals in terms of squad depth and have just hired two-time promotion winner Scott Parker as head coach, while Sheffield United and Luton Town will also be pushing for an instant return to the Premier League.

Farke highlighted last season’s poor start - three wins from the first nine league games - as a key factor in Leeds ultimately falling short but this summer has seen stability return and a fast start will need to reflect that. Goodman is expecting Leeds to be right up there again but believes another slow start could spell trouble for the German.

"The Championship is not as strong as last year, which gives them a brilliant chance to win promotion,” he added. “Man-for-man, they do have enormous quality throughout the squad and that quality should be enough to give them a chance of winning automatic promotion. It's all about galvanising the squad and making them believe they are the best team in the league.

"Daniel Farke isn't silly and knows that if Leeds are losing games and playing poorly, then his job will be under pressure. But if they're dominating games and just failing to score, then I think performance levels become more important than results in the early stages. You know if that performance level is maintained, results will turn and you will start winning. For Leeds it should all be about performance levels at the start of the upcoming season."