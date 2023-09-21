Leeds United lost Joe Rodon to a controversial red card at Hull City after the defender was shown two yellow cards – the first of which was hotly disputed by Whites boss Daniel Farke.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In the German’s eyes Rodon’s first half caution was ‘not even a foul’ and therefore he deemed the second half sending off of his centre-back harsh in the extreme. Rodon lunged into a challenge near halfway without getting the ball to receive his second yellow card and subsequent red. Leeds went on to draw the game 0-0 having been in the ascendancy for most of the first half and created good chances to go ahead prior to the red card.

Farke said: “Yes he is [unlucky to be sent off]. Let's be honest. If you judge a game, that he's not allowed to finish feels harsh. When I judge how many technical fouls there were against Cree, it feels harsh. First half was never a yellow, it was not even a foul, no one can explain to me how it was a yellow. You have to deal a bit smarter with the situation, the duel in the second half. That's where we have to be a bit more self critical, it changed the momentum of the game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull boss Liam Rosenior said there were suggestions from his side that Rodon’s second yellow could have been a straight red.

“I haven't seen the challenge back, I've been told it's a clear yellow and it could have been a red in itself,” he said.

"I'm not saying it was because I haven't seen it back but if you've been booked already you can't make a challenge like that."

Replays show that referee Stephen Martin’s decision to show Rodon his first yellow was indeed harsh, but the FA laws cannot come to Leeds United’s aid in these circumstances because clubs can only submit a claim of wrongful dismissal to a regulatory commission for a straight red card. Similarly, clubs can seek to limit a suspension by claiming clearly excessive punishment, but only in the event of a player being shown a straight red.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club’s only possible route to overturning a yellow card through the FA’s disciplinary process is in a case of mistaken identity, if they believe another player committed a particular offence that led to a caution or dismissal. Evidently, in Rodon’s case, this does not apply.

HOTLY DEBATED - Leeds United defender Joe Rodon was harshly shown a yellow card in the first half and then dismissed for a second caution after the break at Hull City. Pic: Getty

Rodon will miss Leeds’ Elland Road meeting with Watford on Saturday because all suspensions are served immediately in the category of match that they were received in. The punishment for a second yellow stands at a one game suspension.