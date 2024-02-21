Leeds United loanee Max Wober believes he has put himself in a position to represent Austria at Euro 2024 this summer. The defender is currently on loan at Bundesliga strugglers Borussia Monchengladbach after deciding to leave Leeds in summer following their relegation from the Premier League.

Wober has been a key man for Die Fohlen, making 17 league appearances, and if recent reports are to be believed, the German outfit are keen to add him to their ranks permanently in the summer once his loan from Elland Road has been completed. Before Wober begins to think about his future in the game, though, it seems he will be focused on representing his national team this summer.

The 26-year-old, has been a regular for Austria, who were one of the first teams to qualify for the tournament, this season and it seems likely that he will be involved in Germany, with Austria set to take on Netherlands, France and the winner of play-off path A.

"Huge anticipation," Wober told Sky Germany. "That would be a highlight of my career. Unfortunately, I wasn’t nominated for the last Euros, although I was there and played several times in the qualification,” he said.

"Now I count myself among the group that’s always selected. That’s why I’m really happy when the time comes. But before that, I still have a few tasks to do with Borussia and that’s where my full focus is."

As he waits for the Euros come around, Wober finds himself embroiled in yet another relegation battle. After picking up just one win in their last nine league games, Gladbach are 15th in the Bundesliga, one place and six points above Cologne, who currently occupy the relegation play-off spot.

However, the club do have a DFB-Pokal quarter-final against third tier outfit FC Saarbrucken, who knocked out Bayern Munich, to look forward to and Wober is dreaming of silverware.

"With the right performances and the right commitment, the chances are very good. We are the only remaining Bundesliga team with Bayer Leverkusen and that is why it is clearly our aim to achieve this to win two games," he said. "We know that it will be really difficult. Saarbrucken didn't knock out Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt for nothing.