Millwall have lost six of their last seven games under Frank Lampard's former assistant and recently found themselves dragged into a relegation battle at the bottom of the Championship.

Various national newspaper reports on Wednesday morning state Edwards is set to be replaced by Harris - who previously led the team at The Den between 2015 and 2019. Harris has been in charge at League Two Gillingham and League One Cambridge United already this season and is due to leave the Abbey Stadium in order to take up his old role in South London.

“I’ve obviously had challenging periods in my career but this is my first time as head coach,” Edwards told the South London Press earlier this week.

“It’s been a really disappointing period in terms of results. It is something I haven’t lived before, in terms of that few points in that amount of games.”

Edwards has previously coached Chelsea's U18 and U23 sides, as well as taking interim charge of England's U20 group earlier this season. Between 2019 and 2022, he served as assistant to ex-Everton and Chelsea manager Lampard at Stamford Bridge and Goodison Park.