Leicester City star Harry Winks has made a Leeds United admission and declared a Foxes need ahead of Friday's top-of-the-table clash at Elland Road.

Championship leaders Leicester could have moved 17 points clear of Leeds with victory in November's reverse fixture at the King Power in which Daniel Farke's side instead recorded a 1-0 success.

Leicester followed the reverse with another 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough but then bounced back with a stellar run that saw them continue to pull clear at the top of the pile.

Yet Enzo Maresca's leaders are now heading for a second meeting against Leeds following last weekend's 2-1 defeat at home to Middlesbrough which has left the Foxes just nine points ahead of United after eight consecutive victories for the second-placed Whites.

Speaking to Leicester City's official website, England international Winks admitted United were a good side and declared that his team needed to now bounce back from last weekend's reverse against the Riversiders.

But as part of a bullish message, Winks declared that setbacks were normal in the Championship as he eyed victory at Leeds to re-establish a 12-point gap back to the Whites.

"It’s probably normal to lose games at times," said Winks to Leicester City's official website. "We’ve had a really good run this year with loads of wins and we’ve set the tempo of the league.

"Our standards are really high but it’s normal to lose and now we just need to go again and bounce back. It’s something to watch back and see where we can improve and do again for the goals, but we need to bounce back, put it behind us, and get onto the next game."

Sizing up Friday night's clash at Leeds, Winks admitted: "They’re a good side and it’s another big game for us to go out and make a statement. Hopefully we can extend the gap with three points.