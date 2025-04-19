Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has reached out to Elland Road investor Larry Nance Jr. on social media platform 'X'.

Leeds fan favourite Klich is known to keep a close eye on events at Elland Road having spent six years at the club before leaving in 2023.

The 34-year-old played a key role in Leeds' last promotion to the Premier League and the subsequent campaigns under Marcelo Bielsa, earning a reputation as a reliable operator on the pitch and an entertaining presence off it.

Unlike many footballers and high-profile individuals nowadays, Klich's social media activity appears authentic and the Pole regularly engages with fans.

On Friday evening, after Leeds had beaten Oxford United 1-0 taking another step closer to a Premier League return, Klich took to social media to revel in the team's latest triumph.

Responding to minority Leeds investor and NBA power forward Larry Nance Jr. who was celebrating United's 26th win of the campaign, Klich said: "Dont [sic] forget to pick me up for going up party".

Klich and Nance Jr. both reside in the city of Atlanta in the United States, representing Atlanta United in Major League Soccer and the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA, respectively.

Klich had previously responded to a query asking whether he would be in Plymouth on May 3 when Leeds contest their final game of the season, writing: "I wish but there is no direct flights".

Atlanta United are also scheduled to face Nashville SC the same day which suggests Klich's consideration was more tongue-in-cheek than sincere.

Leeds can be promoted on Monday, if they defeat Stoke City at Elland Road and Sheffield United fail to beat Burnley at Turf Moor in the evening kick-off.