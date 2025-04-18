Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Daniel Farke saw his Whites take a huge step towards sealing promotion at Oxford United.

Daniel Farke declared Good Friday Leeds United's day as they responded to Burnley and Sheffield United's wins in a 'top class way.'

The German watched his Whites take a first-half lead at Oxford United through Manor Solomon's goal and then hold firm against a U's side that never went away.

Leeds could have made life more comfortable with a second goal and Ao Tanaka hit the post in the second half but Karl Darlow was well protected in the away goal even when Oxford's Will Vaulks bombed the box with his long throws.

Seven minutes of injury time was not enough for Oxford United to find a leveller and Leeds moved back to the top of the table on 91 points, level with Burnley but with a superior goal difference. The victory also restored their five-point lead over third-placed Sheffield United.

"Massive win at this stage of the season, clean sheet against a team fighting against relegation," said Farke at full-time.

"Very happy. We played against a very good Oxford side, you don't create many chances against them. We had good control. We scored a beautiful goal, Manor just had to pass the ball into the goal. We had lots of control but his sides are so well structured and competitive. You have to bury such a game by scoring the second but sadly we hit the post or the goalkeeper was there.

“They were still in the game and in the second half they tried everything to push for it. We didn't allow them anything. I was quite pleased with this. If you don't score the second you have to show steel and resilience and this is what we've done in a top class way.

“It was a hard-fought and deserved win. Massive three points for us. It's always your game day when you're the league leader and win your game. We travel hopefully quick but proud home."

Leeds' defensive solidity was underpinned by centre-backs Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon, the latter in particular playing a starring role. Defending the long throw was something Norwich City, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday had all failed to do in recent games against the U's but Leeds managed it.

“I'm pretty happy with this, no other team has done this”...

"Big compliment for all my defensive row," said Farke. "Oxford have an unbelievable player with Vaulks, he throws it from near the halfway line and you have to win headers.

“Joe Rodon needed to win one or 27 headers today. Although we're not the most physical side, that we were able to deal with all the situations I'm pretty happy with this, no other team has done this here in recent games."

Leeds now need four points to confirm automatic promotion but could be celebrating on Monday if they beat Stoke City and Sheffield United drop points against Burnley later in the day. Farke is not allowing anyone to think too far ahead.

"I have already too many games in this crazy league, crazy things can happen," he said.

"We are in a really great shape, back to-back-to-back wins in the crunch time period is always good. But nothing is done yet. You have to fight for each and every point.

“All the upcoming games will be difficult and you have to keep your nerve. You have to be relentless, the league is relentless. All our competitors are strong and show resilience. We have to keep going. If we keep going in this focused and committed way we'll definitely have something to cheer."

The manager was able to allay injury fears over star man Manor Solomon who signalled that he needed to be replaced in the latter stages. Farke revealed that the winger was suffering from a few cramps.