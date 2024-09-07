Leeds United welcome Burnley to Elland Road for big early Championship clash next weekend.

Leeds United will face an early test of their Championship promotion credentials next weekend when Burnley arrive at Elland Road. The pair have long been tipped as favourites for a top-two finish and after the first four games, both look set to be there or thereabouts.

The September break allows both sides extra time to prepare but it can also throw up issues, with multiple players from both sides on international duty and at risk of returning with an injury. Daniel Farke and Scott Parker have already had fitness issues to deal with this season and will be desperate to see their stars return unscathed. With all that in mind, the YEP has rounded up the early team news from both sides.

Leeds United

Farke was without two first-team players for last week’s 2-0 win at home to Hull City, having seen Dan James and Patrick Bamford pick up hamstring injuries in the build-up. James didn’t join up with his Wales teammates for the break and remains in West Yorkshire undergoing treatment, with the winger still a doubt for the visit of Burnley until an update is provided.

Bamford had been fighting fitness issues all summer and suffered what Farke described as a ‘small setback’, with a prognosis of one or two weeks meaning he could be available to face Burnley but remains doubtful. Max Wober has been dealing with an ongoing calf issue early in the campaign but has been fit enough for the bench and featured for Austria this week.

There were some concerns over the fitness of Wilfried Gnonto on Thursday with the winger subject to some physical treatment during Italy Under-21s 7-0 win over San Marino. He was substituted at half-time but the decision looks to have been precautionary, with the Leeds man not included in his manager’s post-match fitness update.

Burnley

Clarets pair Manuel Benson and Maxime Esteve should have been away on international duty, for Angola and France Under-21s respectively, but knocks picked up against Blackburn Rovers last weekend saw them pull out. “I’m not sure at this present moment in time, I’ve not spoken to them,” Parker said of the pair last week. “Benny obviously just walked off so I don’t know the full severity of his injury and Maxime looked to be struggling with his hamstring, so we will have to check that.”

Josh Cullen missed the visit of Blackburn to Turf Moor but Parker suggested before the game he had a chance of featuring, and so could be in line to return at Elland Road next weekend. Parker also claimed long-term absentee Enock Agyei will ‘probably’ be back after the break while Hannes Delcroix is a ‘maybe’. Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Aaron Ramsey and Nathan Redmond are expected to be out, but Jaidon Anthony looks set for a quick return to Elland Road, where he spent last season on loan.