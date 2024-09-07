A Leeds youngster dazzled on the international stage as part of a busy night for Whites men.

Young Whites striker Mateo Joseph proved matchwinner as he dazzled on a busy night of Leeds United action on the international stage.

Twenty-year-old Joseph was named on the bench for Spain’s under-21s in a Euros qualifier against Scotland at Tynecastle Park but the Whites striker was brought on in the 66th minute with the game tied 1-1.

In response to Spain going ahead in the 59th minute through new Bournemouth signing Dean Huijsen, Scotland had equalised just three minutes later through Abedire Mebude.

Joseph, though, soon changed things, the rapidly rising Leeds star taking just three minutes to net what proved the winning goal with a superb finish to a Hugo Novoa cross, sweeping home after a darting run across the box.

Joseph completed the rest of the contest as Spain savoured a 2-1 victory in which Jeremiah Chiolka-Mullen played 75 minutes for the Tartan Army on very busy night of international football for Leeds players.

Four Whites men bagged senior starts, led by Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon who both lined up for Wales and played the full match of a Nations League clash at home to Turkey which ended in a goalless draw. Charlie Crew and Karl Darlow were both unused substitutes for Craig Bellamy’s Dragons.

Max Wober was also given the boost of a start for Austria and played the full match of a 1-1 draw against Nations League hosts Slovenia. Wober, back at Leeds after last season’s loan exit escape, has yet to play any Championship minutes so far this term.

Elsewhere, Whites new boy Manor Solomon wore the captain’s armband for Israel in a 3-1 Nations League defeat in Belgium for whom Kevin De Bruyne scored twice. Solomon, playing on the right of a front three, played 80 minutes.