'Clear conscience' claim might annoy Leeds United fans as exit discussed

A Leeds United forward has been discussing his form and reflected on his part in last season's Championship title win.

There were several departures from Leeds United during the summer transfer window - and one of those players that left Elland Road has been discussing his record during his time with the club.

Just under three years have passed since Leeds took a gamble on Espanyol youngster Mateo Joseph as he joined the Whites youth setup before making his senior debut in a Carabao Cup tie at Wolverhampton Wanderers eight months later. A Premier League bow followed days later when the striker came off the bench in an away defeat at Tottenham Hotspur and it was not until the early months of last season that the youngster became a regular in the starting eleven.

The Spain Under-21 international scored three goals and provided four assists in 39 league appearances as Daniel Farke’s side claimed the Championship title. However, just 11 of those appearances were as a starter and there was speculation Joseph could make a move away from Elland Road during the summer transfer window. Farke revealed the forward had pulled out of a pre-season training camp after expressing a desire to leave the club and he got his wish as he returned to Spain with a season-long loan deal with Real Mallorca.

Joseph’s temporary employers have made a slow start to the new La Liga season by taking just one point from their opening three games against reigning champions Barcelona, Celta Vigo and Real Madrid. The Whites man has made two starts and one substitute appearance during that time and is yet to find the net for his new club - and that has led to Joseph having to defend his modest goalscoring record. However, it is comments over his departure from Leeds and his conduct prior to the agreement with Mallorca that will leave a bad taste in the mouth for Whites supporters.

Mateo Joseph on time at Leeds United

He told Diario de Mallorca: “They’re different situations because of the 71 games I played for Leeds, I came off [the bench] in the last five minutes of 40 of them. In the end, people see the 71-game figure, but I’m sure I might have started fourteen or thirteen, and six goals is a good number.

“I know what happened and I have a clear conscience that I gave my all at every moment, and that’s the best thing that can happen to a person: to be calm and have that inner peace of mind that comes from having given everything and doing things well. The national team has shown what I’m capable of; at Leeds, when I’ve played and had the confidence, it’s shown what I’m capable of, and I’m eager to prove it here. And to be at my best.”