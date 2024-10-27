Marcelo Bielsa's 13 most used Leeds United players during Elland Road spell

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 27th Oct 2024, 14:00 BST

Leeds United’s popular former boss used a lot of players during his time at the club

Marcelo Bielsa worked wonders during his time as manager at Leeds United. He guided the Whites to promotion to the Premier League back in 2020. 

The Argentinian spent just under four years in charge at Elland Road and was a popular man with the Yorkshire outfit. He won 47.65% of matches in charge during his time in England. 

Bielsa, who is now 69-years-old, is currently managing the Uruguay national team. He has also had spells in the past at Athletic Bilbao, Marseille and Lille, among others. 

Here is a look at the 13 players who he used most during his days at Leeds...

71 games

1. 13. Helder Costa

71 games | Getty Images

Photo Sales
76 games

2. 12. Illan Meslier

76 games | Getty Images

Photo Sales
78 games

3. 11. Jamie Shackleton

78 games | Getty Images

Photo Sales
94 games

4. 10. Pablo Hernandez

94 games | Getty Images

Photo Sales
107 games

5. 9. Tyler Roberts

107 games | Getty Images

Photo Sales
117 games

6. 8. Patrick Bamford

117 games | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice