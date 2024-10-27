Marcelo Bielsa worked wonders during his time as manager at Leeds United. He guided the Whites to promotion to the Premier League back in 2020.

The Argentinian spent just under four years in charge at Elland Road and was a popular man with the Yorkshire outfit. He won 47.65% of matches in charge during his time in England.

Bielsa, who is now 69-years-old, is currently managing the Uruguay national team. He has also had spells in the past at Athletic Bilbao, Marseille and Lille, among others.