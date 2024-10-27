Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Illan Meslier has provided his verdict on Leeds United’s draw at Bristol City.

Whites ‘keeper Illan Meslier has provided a mixed verdict on Leeds United’s goalless draw at Bristol City, admitting there were two sides to the story in assessing a point.

Leeds approached Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off seeking a third Championship win in succession and knowing that a victory by two clear goals would take them top of the division.

United, though, had to settle for a goalless draw which ultimately left Daniel Farke’s side in third place by the close of play, behind second-placed Burnley on goal difference and now five points adrift of thriving leaders Sunderland.

Bristol City sit down in 11th place but Meslier declared that Leeds could be happy with a point at a side yet to lose at home but admitted that his side wanted a victory and had the goalscoring opportunities to get it.

Speaking post match to LUTV, Meslier was asked if Leeds could be happy with a point at Bristol City and reasoned: “Yeah, of course. It's a tough place to come and to beat them. But it's a point and a clean sheet.

“Of course, we hoped we could do better, especially in front of the goal but it was a solid performance against a strong and solid team."

Pressed on having quite a bit to do personally in the first half but not after the break, Meslier declared: “True, but we never know. You have to stay focused until the end of the game. It could be only one shot and the shot can happen and can arrive at the 95th minute so you have to be focused and stay awake."