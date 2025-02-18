Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United's on loan winger was on the end of some fierce challenges.

Manor Solomon sent a defiant message to those looking to rattle Leeds United this season, insisting they ‘will not break’ him or his teammates.

Solomon was on the rough end of several challenges on Monday night, with Sunderland right-back Trai Hume taking a particular liking to the on-loan Tottenham man. A particularly tough tackle left the Israel international grounded and while it was fair, words uttered towards the injured winger suggested there was a little more to it.

Sunderland received 11 yellow cards altogether, with three of their starting back-four all booked - a scenario quite brilliantly predicted on the YEP’s Inside Elland Road podcast. There was also a notable plan to rile Leeds and their fans up, with Luke O’Nien particularly guilty after appearing to mount Illan Meslier while goalkeeper Anthony Patterson was booked for time-wasting.

But Leeds fought plenty themselves and in coming from 1-0 down to win 2-1, emerged victorious. Ironically, the goal which drew them level came from a Sunderland foul, with substitutes Joe Rothwell and Pascal Struijk combining from the resulting set-piece.

Daniel Farke’s side then piled on the pressure to win it at the death, with Struijk once again finding himself on the end of Rothwell’s cross to send Elland Road into rapture. Solomon had been substituted off by that point and celebrated with his teammates, with a simple message sent to other opponents who might think they can get under Leeds’ skin.

The winger posted two pictures on X, one of him injured on the floor and being checked on by Ethan Ampadu and another of him flying past Patrick Roberts. And alongside the snaps, he wrote: “They will not break us... Massive 3 points!!”

Leeds definitely gave as good as they got on Monday night, providing further evidence of a steeliness to go alongside their technical quality. Jayden Bogle was one of three Whites to see yellow, having clattered through Jobe Bellingham during the first half.

Junior Firpo and Ao Tanaka were also cautioned, while Joe Rodon got a stern talking to after shoving O’Nien off Meslier before going head-to-head with Wilson Isidor. Substitute Largie Ramazani also clashed with Sunderland captain Dan Neil following the full-time whistle, with teammates of both coming together briefly.

The top-of-the-table clash certainly didn’t lack needle and Illan Meslier was at the centre of plenty, with travelling Sunderland fans reminding him of that dreadful mistake at the Stadium of Light back in October. And as Struijk’s winning goal rippled the net, Leeds’ goalkeeper cupped his ears towards the away end before celebrating with the South Stand.

Leeds’ celebrations continued long after the final whistle, with brilliant scenes as Ao Tanaka and Willy Gnonto danced together while ‘I Predict A Riot’ by The Kaiser Chiefs belted out the PA. Farke got his usual reception from each end of the stadium as thousands of fans stayed behind to savour another excellent night under the lights.