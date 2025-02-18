Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Unused Leeds United substitute Josuha Guilavogui has apologised to manager Daniel Farke in a new post on the player's official social media accounts after knocking the German to the floor during celebrations for Pascal Struijk's winning goal against Sunderland.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free agent signing has swiftly established himself as a key dressing room presence since arriving last October and whilst the experienced Frenchman has not featured all too regularly on the pitch, his impact off the field has certainly been felt.

Farke and Guilavogui both acknowledged the likelihood that minutes were likely to be few and far between but that the influence the 34-year-old can bring to what is predominantly a young squad, could prove invaluable in the long-run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guilavogui, Brenden Aaronson, Isaac Schmidt and Farke were pictured in a celebratory huddle on the pitch following Struijk's Elland Road winner on Monday night, whilst photographs have also emerged of 48-year-old Farke being picked up off the floor by Guilavogui in the aftermath.

It appears the Leeds boss was bowled over by the not inconsiderable presence of the former France international who wholeheartedly celebrated Struijk's glancing header which sealed all three points.

On Instagram, Guilavogui wrote: "Because we deserve to believe in our dreams, we must never stop! From experience, nothing happens by chance. For our supporters, our families, the staff, the employess @leedsunited and everyone who believes in us, we will give it our all until the end of the season. MOT.

"PS: Sorry Coach, for the energy, but the emotion was just too strong!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke was booked for encroaching onto the field of play during the 95th minute, amidst the celebrations, and will now miss next week's fixture against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane where he serves a touchline ban. The manager is still permitted to be present in the stadium but will be restricted to a watching brief from the stands.