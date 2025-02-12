Manor Solomon and Daniel Farke agree on Leeds United point after 4-0 Watford thrashing
Manor Solomon has highlighted the work of his defensive teammates in laying the foundation for Leeds United’s scintillating form going forward.
The 25-year-old grabbed his seventh Championship goal of the season during Tuesday night’s commanding 4-0 win at Watford, albeit he had a massive deflection to thank in making it 3-0 on 35 minutes. Daniel James had already netted twice by that point, with striker Joel Piroe finishing a brilliant move on the hour mark having been set up by his on-loan teammate.
Leeds have now scored 18 goals without reply in their last six league games and have been electric going forward, particularly on the counter-attack when opposition teams are exposed. And while it is usually Solomon, James et al. winning the plaudits from fans, those situations only come about thanks to the work of those further back.
“They have been incredible in the last few weeks,” Solomon told LUTV of his defensive teammates. “They help us attacking players to get more chances because they clear the balls and play really good passes for us. They really help us and we try to help them as much as we can in defence. When we score, it's the whole team and when we defend it's the same, we are one unit.”
Farke was quick to hand out similar praise during his post-match press conference, highlighting the collective work of those at the back in allowing Solomon, James and others to express themselves further forward. And against a team like Watford who were happy to commit men to attack, the outcome was devastating.
“We know [counter-attacking] is one of our strengths,” Solomon explained . “We know that after recovering the ball we need to go forward as fast as possible. When Dan has the ball I know he’s super fast, so I need to go as quickly as I can. When I go, Joel, Brenden [Aaronson] and DJ I'll try to look for them. As I said, we are one unit, we enjoy playing together and working together. You can see it on the pitch. We have great momentum and we want to carry on like this.”
Those early goals allowed the Vicarage Road away end to really enjoy themselves on Tuesday night, with Leeds fans working their way through an ever-growing songbook in between the celebrations. And after the full-time whistle blew and everyone shook hands, Solomon, his teammates and manager Farke were able to partake in the fun.
“Those are the moments to enjoy,” the on-loan Tottenham man added of those post-match scenes. “During the game you enjoy but at the same time you suffer because you run a lot, you invest a lot. Today we won 4-0 and it was a great effort from everyone. At the end of the game we just want to go to our fans and cheer with them, we enjoy this feeling of winning, we are playing for them so we are happy to see them happy.”