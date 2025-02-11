Daniel Farke’s Whites romped to a 4-0 win at Watford.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United still have areas in which they can improve their offensive output insisted Daniel Farke after a 4-0 rout of Watford.

The Whites have now scored 18 goals without reply in Championship action, including a 7-0 humbling of Cardiff City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their goal difference is +47 after 32 games and they've scored 16 more than any other second tier side so far this season.

Dan James' double at Vicarage Road took him to 10 for the season, while Manor Solomon fired in his seventh with the aid of a deflection and Joel Piroe made it 4-0 with his 14th of the campaign.

Being able to rely on numerous areas of the pitch for goals and assists was a key part of Farke's plan for the season after they became too reliant on Crysencio Summerville in big moments during the last campaign.

But the German will not declare any objective achieved until such a time as promotion is clinched and wants more from certain aspects of Leeds' forward play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to be flexible," he said. "We want to have many threats, have different plans. We try to attack and play offensive football and to play attractive football but in this we have many different approaches to bring our principles on the pitch. It was necessary to do it in this way today.

“We can score more from set-pieces, chip in with midfield goals, we have other players than Ao who can chip in and his goal tally isn't that impressive so far. I'm pretty pleased how we develop as a team. We have other areas we can strengthen and we won't rest until we achieve it."

Farke felt his attackers benefitted from good work that started further back, or profited from the way his side pressed to win the ball back.

"We were really excellent in executing our counter attacks," he said. "The fourth was poetry in motion I would say. When we play like this and organise ourselves for so many winnings of the ball, the individual performances of the players up front was on a top level. If we perform like this our offensive row is unplayable at times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We could have dominated and controlled the game a bit more in parts of the second half. All the topics in order to drive away with a good result we have delivered."

Leeds are unbeaten in 14 league games and five points clear of second-placed Sheffield United, who boast a game in hand.

The away end at Vicarage Road sang songs that suggest they are increasingly confident of promotion if not a league title, but Farke is still urging caution and further hard work.

"If we stop winning points we'll finish with 69 and won't even finish in the top six," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have to stay on it. If we get over confident or think we're too good for something then we can't win anything in this league. In comparison to many other teams and in the history of Leeds we're probably on a record run but you're just judged after 46.

"These are the best wins of the season. Difficult away places, Coventry were on fire, difficult place Watford. They perhaps haven't had the best period with many players not available but from now on this team won't lose many games here at home I'm sure.

“To win on the road in such a crazy schedule, do it with a clean sheet and show an excellent level of performance is pretty pleasing. We have to use this momentum and we want to keep going.

“So far, so good. 69 points is outstanding but the judgement is just there in May when we've played 46 games. We want to stay on it. Momentum can change. We also need a bit of luck in terms of no injuries."