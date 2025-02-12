Winger Dan James says the Leeds United players are aware of the need to be more ruthless, especially away from home, as they demonstrated at Watford on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds were clinical at Vicarage Road, seeing off the Hornets with confidence and conviction by four goals to nil.

The Whites' latest result was their sixth straight league game without conceding, during which time the team have scored 18 goals. It is a run which has comprised 7-0, 4-0 and 3-0 victories, some of which against in-form Championship sides, but Leeds have proven too strong time and again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after notching his ninth and tenth goals of the season, James revealed the high standard Leeds' players hold themselves to, referencing the recent 2-0 win away at Coventry City in which United were completely dominant but did not convert the lion's share of their big chances.

"I thought we were really good first half, we took all our chances well. We had a lot of chances in the game. We go back to Coventry and we had seven or eight clear chances we didn't take and we have to be ruthless especially away from home, and I thought we were today."

James struck Leeds' opening two goals at Vicarage Road, seizing upon Edo Kayembe's loose pass for the first before capping a blistering counter-attacking move with a finish into the roof of the net for his and United's second. It could have been a first-half hat-trick and a career first for the Welsh international, who had five shots during the opening 45 minutes, but his 45-yard effort just before half-time drifted wide of the post.

Leeds United's Joel Piroe (hidden) celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game (Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA)

"When you score two early goals inside the first 30 minutes, you always want to push to get that extra one," James reflected. "It wasn't to be today. I think, as an individual, if you're going to score two early goals, you want to get the extra one. I've never scored a hat-trick so it would have been great to but I'm just happy with the result today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds' unbeaten run in the Championship was extended to 14 games on Tuesday evening and it is 18 goals the team have now scored without reply in the league. While Manor Solomon, Joel Piroe and James have all scored four apiece, six other players have also found the back of the net in that time.

"That's massive," James added. "That many different scorers is so important. If someone's not having as good a job on one side and someone is on the other, it's always important to have goals from everywhere. Joel, Manor, Brenden, Willy and Largie - everyone's contributing. And it's so important for the whole team to be able to rely on people. But you're also getting goals from the back, Jayden's scoring a lot, Junior's getting a lot of assists and it's important for us to keep pushing with that. It all starts with that base of clean sheets and that's what we want to work on them, it's been brilliant last few weeks, we've just got to continue with that."