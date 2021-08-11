Pre-Season Friendly match between Blackburn Rovers and Leeds United at Ewood Park on July 28, 2021 (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

The Whites travel to Old Trafford this Saturday as they face Manchester United in the lunchtime kick-off.

With the return of fans and the promise of a fantastic opening fixture against their rivals – the start to their second season in the Premier League has been highly anticipated by Leeds United’s supporters.

Leeds don’t have particularly fond memories of their last trip to Old Trafford, where they were beaten 6-2 last Christmas, and will be hoping to make up for the loss this weekend.

The battle between Reds and Whites will be shown live on TV as we get the Premier League kick-started and will be the second match of the weekend, following Arsenal’s trip to Brentford on Friday night.

What TV channel is Manchester United v Leeds United on?

You can watch Manchester United v Leeds United on BT Sport 1 on Saturday.

The match kicks off at 12:30 but you can watch the pre-match build-up from 11:30 – what a start to your weekend!

If you don’t have a BT subscription then you can access plenty of BT Sport packages here.

Team news

Manchester United will be without Marcus Rashford (shoulder), Jesse Lingard (coronavirus) and Alex Telles (ankle) this weekend.

Meanwhile Dean Henderson is also a major doubt after missing out on United’s training camp in Scotland due to coronavirus. Ole Gunner Solskjaer said the keeper would be closely monitored ahead of the new season.

Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho could potentially be included in the Red Devils' matchday squad.

Leeds United could see Diego Llorente and summer signing Junior Firpo return from injury after both missed out on the Whites’ final two-preseason run-outs against Ajax and Villarreal.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United are likely to bring in David De Gea if Dean Henderson is still suffering the after-effects of coronavirus.

While Varane may be included in the matchday squad, the Frenchman’s signature hasn't actually been confirmed yet and it is also unlikely he will be fit enough to start alongside Harry Maguire in defence.

Similarly, a place in the starting XI may come too early for Sancho, who only joined up with his new teammates this week.

Predicted line-up: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Greenwood, Fernandes, James; Martial

Leeds United could see Junior Firpo make his Premier league debut if he is passed fit to pay.

Llorente’s minor injury picked up in pre-season could see him make way for either Liam Cooper or Pascal Stuijik.

Bielsa is likmely to stick with his ever-reliable front three or Jack Harrison, Raphinha and Patrick Bamford.