Solskjaer's Red Devils completed their summer warm-up matches by recording a 4-0 victory at home to a Toffees side now managed by Rafa Benitez as Mason Greenwood, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot all bagged a goal apiece.

Solskjaer, though, warned that Marcelo Bielsa's Whites would be a different proposition in next weekend's season opener which will see Leeds lock horns with their arch rivals in a lunch-time kick-off at Old Trafford.

"There were some good goals," said Solskjaer, speaking to manutd.com about the Everton friendly.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HAVING WORDS: Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts following Saturday's 4-0 victory against Everton in the club's final pre-season friendly ahead of the Premier League opener against Leeds United. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images.

"That's the positive.

"We looked okay fitness wise but of course Leeds is a different kettle of fish with the way they play. It's different.

"Every team in the league throws you a different challenge so today was about intensity but of course going home with four goals, some of them very good, of course that gives us confidence."

Solskjaer added: "It's a big week. It's got to be some words of course specific to Leeds but we need some more fitness.

"These first three games before the first international break is still a quarter part of pre-season but we need to get more points than last season."

Solskjaer also provided an update about big name summer recruits Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, neither of whom have trained with the Red Devils.

England international winger Sancho has joined the club from Borussia Dortmund for £73m whilst French international centre-back Varane is set to join the Manchester outfit from Real Madrid for a reported £34m plus add ons but the transfer has yet to be completed.

Solskjaer said: "Hopefully we will get Raphael and Jadon in with the group and of course that's important for us when you have signed two big players like that that we get them in."

The Red Devils are also without both Jesse Lingard and Dean Henderson due to coronavirus.

Solskjaer said: "Jesse, he feels okay, and hopefully it’ll stay that way but when you get the positive test you’ve got to isolate, even if you’re feeling well.

“Dean, he was positive early on and then he’s negative in his testing but he’s not felt as energised or sharp as he has done. So he’s still fatigued and feeling the after effects.

"So, you never know, you’ve seen so many effects of this virus, so he’s got a few days still to rest and then we’ll check up on him.”

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.