WINNING RECORD - Leeds United won both of the games refereed by Paul Tierney last season in the Premier League, without conceding a goal. Pic: Getty

The 40-year-old Wiganer will take charge of his 102nd top flight fixture and his 13th Leeds game.

Last season he was the man in the middle for the Whites' visit to Sheffield United, a 1-0 win, and the 3-0 away victory over Aston Villa.

In his dozen encounters with Leeds he's issued red cards to two Whites - Kalvin Phillips at Brighton in 2016 and Paul Connolly in 2012 against Watford - and awarded them one penalty. He's pointed to the spot three times to give their opponents penalties and Leeds have come out victorious on six occasions with him as referee, drawing once and losing five times.

Saturday's hosts Manchester United have been awarded six spot-kicks in their 16 games with Tierney in charge, with a single penalty going the way of their opponents. No players for either side have been sent off in those 16 games, of which the Red Devils have won nine. Last season he refereed four of their fixtures, including a 0-0 draw with Liverpool.

In his 21 Premier League games last term, Tierney showed the yellow card 83 times and sent off Chelsea's Andreas Christensen, West Brom's Matheus Pereira and Arsenal's Gabriel.

Tierney will be joined by assistant referees Constantine Hatzidakis and Neil Davies, with Anthony Tayler as fourth official.