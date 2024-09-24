Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United stories as focus turns to Saturday’s Championship clash against Coventry City.

Leeds United enjoyed a comfortable return to winning ways on Saturday as they beat rock-bottom Cardiff City 2-0. Goals either side of half-time from Largie Ramazani and Joel Piroe secured a third victory of the season for Daniel Farke’s men, although their dominance wasn’t fully reflected in the scoreline as chances came and went.

The Whites will hope to build on a decent, if not perfect, start to the season at home to Coventry City on Saturday, the first of a potentially tricky run of fixtures. And as preparations get underway for that Elland Road meeting, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Hamer claim

Derby County manager Paul Warne was ‘led to believe’ Leeds would be successful in their summer pursuit of Gustavo Hamer, who he would place among the Championship’s best players. Hamer proved the match-winner as Sheffield United beat Derby 1-0 on Saturday, curling a wonderful free-kick beyond goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterström.

Leeds were interested in Hamer all summer and saw an opening offer worth £13million rejected by Sheffield United, who saw that number as derisory. Elland Road recruitment chiefs never returned with an improved number but speculation did continue to surface.

“He’s a very good player who I was led to believe was getting sold to Leeds,” Warne told The Star of Hamer. “I don’t know if that’s true but the best players get attention and get sold for millions and millions. I’d like to think that in the future one of my players will be linked with a £20m move. There are a lot of very good players [in the Championship] and he’s one of them.”

Farke defence

Former Leeds coach Gus Poyet has leaped to the defence of Farke, who he insists ‘has the credentials’ to achieve promotion this season. There has been some fan discontent surrounding the German, although little suggestion his job is under any immediate threat.

"The appointment of Farke was an obvious one," Poyet told Football League World. "He has the credentials of promotion having won the Championship twice before. He fits the mould well for Leeds and it wasn’t his time last season after the poor start, they had a superb rest of the season, but just came up short in the final of the play-offs.

"Over the summer, they lost key players, key players who were a huge part of the success last season to get the team up the League and into the play-off final. It is difficult to replace them and to kick-start a new campaign with new players or players who have come through the academy. It will take time, but he has the credentials to do it."