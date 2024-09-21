Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Daniel Farke says Leeds United must ‘give their lives’ to score more goals after watching his side win 2-0 at 10-man bottom side Cardiff City.

Leeds’ efficiency in front of goal was the manager’s only real concern as they missed a number of golden chances, including a second half penalty, en route to what was a comfortable if unspectacular victory in Wales.

The Whites’ superiority had already started to show by the time Joel Bagan was shown a straight red card on 23 minutes, but it wasn’t until the half hour mark that they took the lead through Largie Ramazani. Pascal Struijk’s header and Mateo Joseph’s flick put the winger in on goal and he capped his full debut with a smart finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Leeds struggled to make the numerical advantage play in their favour, even if Ramazani could have added a second when played in on goal again by Willy Gnonto. The second half was particularly frustrating for the visitors, who provoked some boos from the away end for passing the ball backwards instead of going in for the kill. Substitute Joel Piroe added the insurance on 87 minutes with his customary composure in the area at the end of a counter attack, after Pascal Struijk had missed a penalty earlier on.

Farke appreciated Leeds’ near-total dominance and the three points they took back to West Yorkshire, making it seven points from nine away from home in the league without conceding.

“In this league it's always difficult to win games, especially on the road,” he said. “What we're delivering on the road, haven't conceded a goal, really close to perfect. Today was pretty dominant and controlled performance from the first to the last moment, nearly 80 per cent possession. For me it was important not to give any chances away and apart from the scene straight away from kick-off after the second, perhaps celebrating too long, we didn't give a chance away. Scored two fantastic goals. The only thing we can mention is not burying the game earlier, our conversion rate, the only thing I could criticise. In this league you never know. If you're just 1-0 up, a set-piece or long hit can come in. Definitely should have scored a few more, it's something we have to keep working on and I will address it. [But a] well deserved win.”

Farke did go on to take issue with his side’s mentality in the final third, particularly as Struijk was lining up the spot-kick, which was won by Jayden Bogle. The manager was not happy with how Struijk’s team-mates prepared themselves for the eventuality that it might not go in and when Jak Alnwick made a save Leeds were unable to capitalise on the rebound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were a few scenes, even in the second half,” he said. “My lads, I know we have a pretty young side, a bit like young, wild horses. I give them this freedom if they want to celebrate, Largie with flips - I would be scared to have an ACL if I tried it - but we missed so many chances. We can miss a penalty but it's more or less our line-up for the rebound was not perfect, like we were lined up for celebrating already. I spoke so much about this, our offensive players need to create a mentality like a Hoover seller. You have to ring 40 doors before you can sell one hoover. Probably there is no rebound but make this run, be there for the rebound. The greediness to score goals - perhaps because I was a striker in my real life in football, I would have died to score a goal - this mentality is something we need to add.

“They have to learn it, I will keep going to address it. The chances we missed in the first half and second half. We all have to be a bit more like Joel Piroe, probably the best finisher in this league, one chance, one goal, he deserves more praise. It's tricky to criticise something but this value for goals, to put chances away and not just enjoy our dominance. I love how dominant we are and we're capable to win such a game, well deserved 2-0. I was involved in so many games when the overload team had problems winning the game. I want us to be even more greedy. If you want to celebrate something come next May we have to give our lives to score more goals.”

Farke came in for criticism after last weekend’s 1-0 defeat by Burnley, specifically over his style of play and the lack of entertainment factor in that encounter. A concern over Leeds’ ability to cut through stubborn, compact defences raised its head last season and came to the fore again after the Clarets defended so stoutly at Eland Road. But this win on the road was not a response to that flak, insisted Farke.

“It was not an answer of criticism, we've played in this way before,” he said. “Defensive wise we have delivered the same again. In the last five games four clean sheets, conceded just one goal from an unlucky slip. We're creating so many chances. The only difference was today we were able to convert at least two into goals. Should have done a bit more. We are a side full of youth, if you want to call it immaturity, you have to accept we're not the finished product. Three points are always priceless for the confidence and belief.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Struijk’s position when it comes to taking spot-kicks, Farke has not yet decided but would be happy to continue backing the centre-half.

“He had a flawless record, we'll see,” said Farke. “We have a few there with quite a good record, we won't decide after the game but I'd definitely trust him to score the next one. Now his record is nine out of 10, still pretty good. If a player like Joel Piroe is on the pitch, normaly our main taker, we'll see who is on the pitch.”