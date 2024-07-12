Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sonny Perkins enjoyed an excellent start to life back at Leyton Orient earlier this week.

Sonny Perkins might have hit the ground running at Leyton Orient but the Leeds United loanee still has ‘loads to improve’, according to new manager Richie Wellens.

Perkins was one of the first to be sent out on loan by Leeds this summer, returning to League One outfit Orient where he began his youth career before joining West Ham United. The 20-year-old got his first taste of pre-season action earlier this week, starting and scoring in a 7-0 win over non-league side Hornchurch.

It’s a bright start for Perkins, whose ability is without question, but the forward has been unable to develop in the way Leeds might have wished when they signed him in 2022, with last season’s loan at Oxford United proving unsuccessful. A return to his boyhood club will hopefully relight the fire and manager Wellens hopes to see the young striker fulfil his potential at Brisbane Road.

“We’ve obviously watched Sonny a lot,” Wellens said after the comfortable win. “Played centre-forward for West Ham. Really good in and around the six-yard box, penalty spot. He’s got loads of things we can work on, loads of things we can improve.”

Perkins got just 45 minutes in the friendly win as Wellens made wholesale half-time changes, but the striker will take confidence from an early goal and has plenty more opportunity to impress before Orient kick off their League One campaign against Bolton Wanderers on August 10. The O’s have six more pre-season friendlies to look forward to, the first of which is against Scottish Premiership side Hearts on Saturday.

This season could prove decisive for Perkins, whose contract at Leeds expires next summer. His performances with the O’s will likely decide whether he is offered an extension in West Yorkshire or released and on the lookout for a new permanent home. But a return to his boyhood club could prove smart, with the familiarity hoped to encourage development.

"It's really special to be back," Perkins said when the loan deal was announced last month. "I've been here so many times in the stands and as a ball boy, and I'm looking forward to getting out on the pitch in front of the fans for the first time. I've spoke a lot to Lingy (Orient's director of football, Martin Ling) and we laughed about how he sold me as a 14-year-old. Having people who have known me for a long time made the decision easier to come back here.

“After speaking with Richie, and knowing where he sees the club and the team going, along with how well they played the last couple of years, it's really encouraging. I want to help the club push forward as much as possible. I'd love to bring energy and hope to the club and see us push for as good of a season as we can do."