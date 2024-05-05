Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United’s place in the Championship play-offs was made official on Saturday after they lost 2-1 at home to Southampton. A second defeat at Elland Road in less than a month came courtesy of goals from Adam Armstrong and Will Smallbone, both of which came in the first-half as the result of slack Whites defending.

Joel Piroe fired into the net between each Saints effort but another lacklustre performance saw Leeds finish the regular campaign on a whimper, albeit the result mattered little with Ipswich Town beating Huddersfield to claim second place. Daniel Farke will now face his former side Norwich City in the play-off semi-finals, with a potential final to come against one of Southampton or West Brom.

Leeds are now left in a state of limbo as they try not to lose ground on summer preparations, without knowing which league they are to prepare for. Despite that, work will be ongoing behind the scenes and the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Evans on Johansson

Rotherham manager Steve Evans is planning to keep Viktor Johansson but admits nothing is decided with interest in the goalkeeper intensifying. Swedish outlet Aftonbladet recently named Leeds among several clubs interested in the 25-year-old.

Johansson has been outstanding for Rotherham this season, despite seeing his side finish rock-bottom of the Championship. The Swedish international is thought to be available for just under £1million due to a release clause that becomes active thanks to the Millers’ drop into League One.

"Viktor's been a wonderful goalkeeper for the club. Everyone is aware of the huge interest in him," Evans said after Rotherham beat Cardiff City 5-2 on the final day. "I'm getting phone calls from managers who want my opinion on what he's like behind the scenes. They don't ask what he's like between sticks. They see that for themselves. Whether he's with us next season remains to be seen but, at the minute, I'm planning with him. He hasn't gone anywhere yet.”

Batshuayi latest

Leeds will reportedly push forward with interest in Michy Batshuayi if they are promoted to the Premier League via the play-offs. Turkish outlet Fotomac reports that the Whites will ‘make an offer’ which could see them land the striker for free.

Batshuayi’s contract at Fenerbahce is set to expire in the summer and despite regular talks, there has been no palpable progress on either side. The 30-year-old is currently due to move on in the summer and a number of Premier League sides are said to be keeping a close eye on the situation.